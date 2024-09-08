Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Friday night, the NFL played its first-ever game in the southern hemisphere, as the Philidelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers clashed in San Paul, Brazil. Unfortunately, the game has been surrounded by controversy. Before the game even kicked off, there were concerns about player safety resulting from civil unrest in the area.

The NFL responded by increasing security for NFL players and personnel and providing a set of safety guidelines for all parties to adhere to. Although fans online were calling for the cancelation of the game, the two teams faced each other as scheduled.

It seems like fans may have been right to call for the game to be canceled, although for a different reason than previously expected. Soon after the game kicked off, it became apparent that field conditions were not up to par with the usual quality found in the United States.

Eagles star running back, Saquon Barkley slipped and fell on his first touch of the game, resulting in a loss of yardage, and players continued to slide around the grass throughout the game.

Fans took to social media to weigh in on the dangerous field conditions.

Soccer fields are made for speed and agility. Smaller bodies gliding across the surface with minimal contact. They are not properly conditioned to have the size & strength of NFL players cutting, pushing and driving all game on them. This is common at international games. https://t.co/6NmjrwFty2 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 7, 2024

The NFL should be embarrassed to have agreed to play football in Brazil when these are the field conditions. These guys are running routes where crops should be growing — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) September 7, 2024

If you’re going to make players fly all the way to Brazil to play a football game, the field conditions have to be better than this. All it takes is one bad slip, it’s dangerous. — Braxton Wheeler (@Braxxx26) September 7, 2024

The field conditions are seriously a disgrace. Dangerous. Really terrible job by the NFL. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 7, 2024

NFL should be ashamed for these field conditions. — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) September 7, 2024

These are the worst field conditions I’ve ever seen. Pretty disappointing from the NFL — System Sports (@systemsports1) September 7, 2024

The NFL may want to rethink international games if player safety cannot be guaranteed outside of the United States.