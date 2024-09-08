NFL logo Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
By Kevin Harrish

Friday night, the NFL played its first-ever game in the southern hemisphere, as the Philidelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers clashed in San Paul, Brazil. Unfortunately, the game has been surrounded by controversy. Before the game even kicked off, there were concerns about player safety resulting from civil unrest in the area.

The NFL responded by increasing security for NFL players and personnel and providing a set of safety guidelines for all parties to adhere to. Although fans online were calling for the cancelation of the game, the two teams faced each other as scheduled.

It seems like fans may have been right to call for the game to be canceled, although for a different reason than previously expected. Soon after the game kicked off, it became apparent that field conditions were not up to par with the usual quality found in the United States.

Eagles star running back, Saquon Barkley slipped and fell on his first touch of the game, resulting in a loss of yardage, and players continued to slide around the grass throughout the game.

Fans took to social media to weigh in on the dangerous field conditions.

The NFL may want to rethink international games if player safety cannot be guaranteed outside of the United States.

