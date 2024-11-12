Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott will miss at least the next several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, and it sounds like the team is making some plans to bolster the quarterback depth behind him.

According to a report from Newy Scruggs, the Dallas Cowboys have decided to sign veteran quarterback Will Grier to add depth to the quarterback position.

“QB Will Grier is coming back to the #Cowboys. He will be added to the practice squad this week,” Scruggs said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Grier has spent a lot of time with the Dallas Cowboys throughout his career, spending 2021-22 with the team before they cut him during the 2023 preseason after they acquired Trey Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

In his final preseason game with the team in 2023, Grier threw for 305 passing yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two touchdowns.

The Cowboys appear set to move forward with Cooper Rush as the team’s starting quarterback as long as Prescott is sidelined with Lance as his backup.

Rush struggled during his first start of the season against the Eagles this weekend and was ultimately benched and replaced by Lance in the second half.

Grier is obviously not expected to push for the starting job, but he is an experienced veteran who is familiar with the team.

We’ll have to see how the Cowboys quarterbacks perform with Prescott out.

