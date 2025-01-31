Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are headed into a new era with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer leading the way, but it sounds like the team’s roster is expected to look a little bit different next season, and that includes the quarterback position.

This season, three quarterbacks saw first-team snaps during the season – starter Dak Prescott as well as backups Cooper Rush and Trey Lance. Both Rush and Lance got a chance to prove themselves after Prescott went down with a season-ending injury, but it sounds like one of them is not expected to return next season.

As Dallas Cowboys expert Matthew Holleran of the Cowboys fansite “Blogging The Boys” points out, Trey Lance is set to become a free agent this offseason, and that means that he will “almost certainly” be leaving the Cowboys.

“When the Cowboys traded for Trey Lance back in August 2023, the move made little to no sense,” Holleran wrote. “Today, the same thing rings true, and his time in Dallas has almost certainly come to an end. With all Dallas’ other needs to address this offseason, it’s hard to see them allocating even a small amount of cap space to bring back Lance and have him serve as their backup or third-string quarterback.”

Another reason why the Cowboys will likely lose Lance is because Rush is also set to be a free agent. As Holleran points out, it’s very unlikely the Cowboys will re-sign both quarterbacks, and even more unlikely that the team would choose Lance as their backup quarterback over Rush.

“To make a Lance return even more unlikely, Dallas’ long-time backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, is also a free agent this offseason,” wrote Holleran. “Unless a team gives Rush a deal to let him compete for a starting spot, there’s virtually zero chance Dallas would choose to bring Lance back over the veteran. While Rush has not lit the world on fire when he filled in as the starter, he has won some games, and right or wrong, the organization has plenty of faith in his ability to steady the ship if Dak Prescott is to go down again.”

Needless to say, it sounds like Lance’s time with the team has come to an end.

We’ll have to see how the Cowboys choose to replace him.