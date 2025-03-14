Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys decided to dive into the free agency pool on Friday. The Cowboys signed a familiar name to some, as they’ve brought in veteran running back Miles Sanders.

Sanders, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, had spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

After two relatively unsuccessful years, Sanders will now suit up for the Cowboys.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on the move, a deal that will be for one year.

The Eagles drafted Sanders in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Sanders joined the league after a successful stint at Penn State University, playing alongside Saquon Barkley, who just helped Philly win its second Super Bowl. He was a key piece in Philadelphia’s run to Super Bowl LVII in the 2022 season. They were unsuccessful then against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they got their revenge last month in New Orleans.

In four seasons with the Eagles,Sanders rushed for 3,708 yards on 739 attempts and scored 20 touchdowns. His two years in Carolina weren’t as successful or efficient. Sanders rushed for just 637 yards on 184 carries in 27 games with the Panthers.

Dallas will bank on Sanders returning to his pre-Carolina form but went low-risk with a one-year deal.

We’ll see if the move pays off for the Cowboys, who are hoping for any kind of upward trajectory.