As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the upcoming season, it seems like they have decided to bolster their running back position a bit by adding yet another former Pro Bowl veteran.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Dallas Cowboys have officially signed four-time Pro Bowl running back Davlin Cook after a tryout with the team.

“Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook is signing with the #Cowboys, per his agency LAA. Cook was waiting for the right opportunity and always felt it was Dallas. A marquee addition in Big D,” Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“After not participating in camp and the preseason, Dalvin Cook will ramp up initially on the practice squad and familiarize himself with the system before being activated. He’s been training nonstop and should be ready to roll sooner than later,” Pelissero said in a follow-up post.

The Cowboys also brought back veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott this season after he spent last year with the New England Patriots. It seems like the team is hoping that the veteran backs will be able to take a by-committee approach to leading the running game.

