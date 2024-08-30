Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have not been able to find any real success in the postseason over the past several years, and the situation has gotten so dire that Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones is even acknowledging that the failures in the playoffs are affecting the fan support his team receives.

During a recent interview, Dallas Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones acknowledged “the elephant in the room” as he admitted that the team’s lack of playoff success is leading to dwindling fan enthusiasm and support which has manifested in a drastically lower attendance for their training camp this year.

“We all know what the issue is here,” Jones said according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Our [lack of] success in the postseason. We haven’t had it. We know that. Our fans know that. Everybody knows it. These players know it. [Coach] Mike [McCarthy] knows it. His staff knows it. That’s the elephant in the room. We got to go take the next step and we haven’t done that, and until we do it there will be frustration.”

Needless to say, this is pretty terrible news for the Cowboys, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Cowboys can finally correct that problem this season.

