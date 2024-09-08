Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys and star quarterback Dak Prescott have had a roller coaster of an offseason, and with the team set to start its season Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the ride hasn’t slowed down. The situation has flipped from both sides losing all hope of reaching a resolution before the season starts, to being extremely confident.

According to Pro Football Talk’s sources, there’s now a “small chance” both sides can come to an agreement before their preferred deadline of kickoff Sunday afternoon.

To get a deal done the sides will have to reach an agreement, hammer out the contract language, get it typed up, and get Prescott’s signature before he begins his pregame routine.

Before the season starts isn’t the actual deadline, but both parties would prefer to have the deal done by then.

If the Cowboys wait until after the season the Cowboys will have zero way to prevent him from being an unrestricted free agent and signing a lucrative offer with a potential Super Bowl contender.

If the Cowboys want to prevent a bidding war, keep their current nucleus intact, and compete for Super Bowls in the coming seasons, they’re going to have to get a deal done with their franchise quarterback as soon as possible.

[Pro Football Talk]