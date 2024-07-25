Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is headed into the final year of his contract and could become a free agent if he does not agree to a new deal with the Cowboys before the next offseason. But it sounds like team owner Jerry Jones expects to keep him.

During a recent interview, Jerry Jones made it clear that the team has decided they do want to move forward with Dak Prescott as their quarterback and that he does not expect that this will be his last season with the team.

“I don’t think so,” Jones said according to The Athletic. “Just to be very specific: I do not think this will be his last year with the Cowboys, at all. Am I being psychotic [sic] relative to my mirror? No. No. It’s pretty clear, I think. I want to say if it hasn’t been clear — of how much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team in a positive way. The players do play better when he’s out there. He does make his teammates play at a higher level. There’s no question about it. So I’m right there in line with his best fan.”

If this is true, it’s coming time for Jones to put his money where his mouth is and give Prescott a contract to keep him in Dallas.

