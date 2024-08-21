Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have not yet announced their 53-man roster for the upcoming season – that decision will not come until later this month. But team owner and general manager Jerry Jones did reveal one player that he guarantees will make the final roster.

During a press conference this week, Jerry Jones announced that quarterback Trey Lance will be on the team’s 53-man roster even though he does still want to see more from him this preseason.

“I’d like to see us really be able to have our quarterback depth,” Jones said according to Nick Harris of the Dallas Cowboys team website. “I’d like to see him get some more work in this weekend, that would be number one.

“Do I need to see any more from Trey Lance? The answer is yes, but he’s going to be on the 53.”

So far this preseason, Lance has performed well, going 40-of-64 through the air for 339 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in two preseason games, adding 78 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

He’ll continue to try to prove himself during the team’s final preseason game this week, but he’ll be on the roster regardless of how he plays in that preseason contest.

