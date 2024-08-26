Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their running backs room earlier this season by bringing back veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott after he spent last season with the New England Patriots, and it sounds like the team could be bringing in another veteran star, as well.

According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Dallas Cowboys have brought in four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook for a workout.

“The #Cowboys might not be done: Sources say 4x Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook is flying to Dallas tonight for a visit. Unlike a year ago, when he was rehabbing from shoulder surgery, Cook has hit the weights all offseason and says he feels the best he has in years,” Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Cook signed with the New York Jets during the offseason last year, but he was ultimately cut loose by the team late in the season after posting just 214 yards on 67 carries throughout 15 games. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens for their postseason run but saw just eight carries for 23 yards with the team.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Cowboys offer him a contract.

