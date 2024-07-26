Dak Prescott Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dak Prescott is headed into the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and has been widely expected to play out his contract and become a free agent at the end of the season. But it doesn’t sound like the Cowboys actually want that to happen.

During a recent interview, Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones announced that the team does plan to bring Dak Prescott back beyond this season, revealing that he does not believe the upcoming season will be his season with the Cowboys.

“I don’t think so,” Jones said according to The Athletic. “Just to be very specific: I do not think this will be his last year with the Cowboys, at all. Am I being psychotic [sic] relative to my mirror? No. No. It’s pretty clear, I think. I want to say if it hasn’t been clear — of how much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team in a positive way. The players do play better when he’s out there. He does make his teammates play at a higher level. There’s no question about it. So I’m right there in line with his best fan.”

