Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott is headed into the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and has been widely expected to play out his contract and become a free agent at the end of the season. But it doesn’t sound like the Cowboys actually want that to happen.

During a recent interview, Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones announced that the team does plan to bring Dak Prescott back beyond this season, revealing that he does not believe the upcoming season will be his season with the Cowboys.

“I don’t think so,” Jones said according to The Athletic. “Just to be very specific: I do not think this will be his last year with the Cowboys, at all. Am I being psychotic [sic] relative to my mirror? No. No. It’s pretty clear, I think. I want to say if it hasn’t been clear — of how much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team in a positive way. The players do play better when he’s out there. He does make his teammates play at a higher level. There’s no question about it. So I’m right there in line with his best fan.”

Obviously, this is a pretty big announcement from Jones, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

It's gonna go from they are gonna let Dak walk to Why they pay Dak so much. These fan are never satisfied it's ridiculous — Pops Davis (@popsdavis1207) July 26, 2024

God help us 😭 — Maximum Raids (@MaximumRaids) July 25, 2024

He gone — The Braves Offense is that bad (@Boles_deep) July 26, 2024

I think it will be — Al DiGiorno 🇵🇸 (@AlDiGiorno) July 25, 2024

From his statements I believe he's hinting that he's going to let the contract play out, and let's be really brutally honest. If he gets a contract right now it'll probably be 55 to 60 million a year, if he is worth a contract at the end of the season you're looking past 60 — my burner (@q68975276) July 25, 2024

lol, well it is up to him 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/bD3gvqr2yj — 777 (@SinatraE7) July 25, 2024

We’ll have to see whether or not Jones puts his money where his math is.

[The Athletic]