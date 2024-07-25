Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the most talented rosters in the entire league, but keeping it that way is going to prove difficult and quite expensive.

Young Dallas Cowboys stars CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are both heading into the tail end of their rookie contracts, and it sounds like both of them are going to want big money from the Cowboys. During a recent interview, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones revealed that both of them are seeking deals that would make them the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

“Both of them, rightfully so, believe they should be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league,” Jones said according to Pro Football Talk. “Totally respect that. So very difficult situations that we’re trying to work through with them.”

Obviously, this puts the Cowboys in a very difficult situation as paying both of those salaries would be enormously difficult for the team to manage on their salary cap, and that does not even account for the fact that Dak Prescott is also seeking a new deal from the team and will also command big-time money as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Needless to say, the Cowboys front office has a tall task on its hands.

[Pro Football Talk]