The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason has been dominated by contract negotiations with their star players. After a drawn-out, public, back-and-forth process with star wide receiver Ceedee Lamb, the two parties finally agreed to a four-year deal worth $136 million. Now, the Cowboys’ star quarterback, Dak Prescott is ready to receive his payday.

On Thursday, Prescott said that the two sides were still hard at work on a contract, and on Friday the Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones shed more light on the situation. Per Pro Football Talk, Jones was asked on 105.3 The Fan if there was any chance of a deal getting done ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Jones confirmed the two sides were actively working on a deal and that a deal might be done by Sunday.

“Yeah, I hope it’s a possibility,” Jones said according to Pro Football Talk. “We continue to have productive visits and talks. We’ll continue to work.”

If Prescott and the Cowboys fail to get a deal finished ahead of the opener there is an increasingly likely chance Prescott will hit free agency in March, and field offers from a quarterback-desperate team around the league. There is currently no other plan in place to replace Prescott, making it even more critical for Dallas to reach a long-term agreement before he reaches free agency.

[Pro Football Talk]