The Dallas Cowboys are facing quite an expensive situation in the coming months and years with both CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons needing new contracts. And it sounds like they’re asking for a lot of money, putting the Cowboys in a pretty terrible situation.

CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are both heading into the tail end of their rookie contracts and during a recent interview, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones revealed that both of them want deals that would make them the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

“Both of them, rightfully so, believe they should be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league,” Jones said according to Pro Football Talk. “Totally respect that. So very difficult situations that we’re trying to work through with them.”

This does not even include the fact that star quarterback Dak Prescott is also heading into the final year of his contract and will need a new deal to remain with the Cowboys beyond this upcoming season.

Needless to say, two players seeking to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league in addition to a star quarterback also seeking a new deal is a pretty horrible situation for the Cowboys, and it’s led to a pretty strong reaction on social media.

You're going to have to trade one of them. Make up your mind and get on with it. — Adam Banig (@avbanig) July 25, 2024

Whole organization is a joke. You would think they would figure out they if you wait and wait, you end paying more . — James McGuire (@JamesMc11498771) July 25, 2024

Only "unique" thing about this situation is few (any?) other teams let their star players contracts get to this point (any GM who wasnt the owner/owners son wouldve been fired over these contracts). Also i have a hard time believing anything coming out of the mouth of the Jones' — PFTPMPosse 🇺🇦⭐️ (@PFTPMPosse) July 25, 2024

Cowboys and 49ers are pushing up on the inevitable house of cards for “positional value”. What happens when you hit on these players and it’s time to pay? Tyler Smith up next too https://t.co/5omSXgKMwU — ! (@RayTheGrouch) July 25, 2024

One of them may be on a different roster in the future. https://t.co/vfFWpqUrDB — B. Herrel (@201Pride) July 25, 2024

We’ll have to see how the Cowboys handle it.

