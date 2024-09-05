Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has faced a lot of criticism throughout his time with the team, but Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks does not seem to think that it is deserved.

During a recent press conference, Cooks strongly defended Dak Prescott as he sent a pretty clear message to his quarterback: “He can’t do it all by himself.”

“It’s blasphemy,” Cooks said according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. “It’s unbelievable. The guy shows up every year, year in and year out. Putting up numbers, leading his team. He can’t do it all by himself.”

Cooks pointed out that both Tom Brady and Drew Brees “had a lot of help around them” earlier in their careers. Cooks thinks that the Cowboys now need to give to Prescott the same sort of support.

“When we hear that disrespect, I take that personally and as his teammates we should take that personally, because at the end of the day, somebody has got to be able to help him get over that hump so we can go win one,” Cooks said.

The majority of the criticism stems from the team’s lack of postseason success. But that could certainly change this season.

