The Dallas Cowboys suffered a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints this week, and it sounds like the team is looking to bounce back in a big way this week.

During a recent interview, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons opened up a little bit about this week’s upcoming showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Parsons called the upcoming showdown with the Eagles a “prove it game.”

“Yeah, I think the mentality is to bounce back, stop this run and show people that you can stop the run,” Parsons said according to the Dallas Cowboys team website. “I think it’s definitely a prove it game when you get a game like this back-to-back.”

Of course, this will be an important game for the Ravens, as well.

After making it to the AFC Championship Game last season, the Ravens have lost their first two games to open the season, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the season-opener and the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend.

The Cowboys, of course, won their season opener against the Cleveland Browns but fell to the Saints in a blowout last week.

We’ll have to see which of the two teams comes away with the victory this weekend.

