The Dallas Cowboys are eager to turn things around after what was a largely disappointing 2024 season that saw them miss the playoffs just one year removed from winning the NFC East.

Star Quarterback Dak Prescott spoke with reporters on Tuesday about what the team needs to do in order to improve next season under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, according to the team’s official website.

“We just got to get to running the ball, being a little bit more consistent on that. Then, from there, go back and look at the numbers. I’ve always enjoyed play-action pass or just being able to get back to that, but you’ve got to start with the run game, and when you have that, the rest of the offense can open up.”

Prescott made it clear that he has faith in Schottenheimer and his ability.

“He’s not going to take anything about this game lightly. He enjoys the work in it, kind of old-fashioned.

“I’m looking forward to the grind and some things that we’re going to do, and [things] he’s going to add. Excited for him. I know he’s ready for it. He’s been in the system a long time.”

Fans reacted to the quarterback’s words on social media.

“Seemed to me that when they finally committed to Dowdle as the lead back at the end of this past season their running game really took off,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“As a giants fan please don’t get Jeanty,” one fan added.

“They need a better O line also,” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if the new regime takes into account what Prescott has to say.