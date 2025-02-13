Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments in the 2024 season. After signing their dynamic duo of quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to major offseason extensions, the regular season was anything but dynamic.

Dallas finished the season under .500 and missed the playoffs despite being picked by many to repeat as NFC East champions.

Head coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys decided to mutually part ways after the disappointing year, and after what felt to many like a rushed coaching search, the Cowboys promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be the team’s new head coach, despite him not previously calling plays for the organization.

Prescott spoke with team beat writers on Tuesday about what the new regime needs to put emphasis on moving forward.

“Understanding the type of coach he is, the type of man he is, the way that he approaches the game, I think the best way to exemplify that is the son of a legendary football coach,” Prescott said of Schottenheimer, who is the son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, via the team’s official website.

“He’s not going to take anything about this game lightly. He enjoys the work in it, kind of old-fashioned.

“I’m looking forward to the grind and some things that we’re going to do, and [things] he’s going to add. Excited for him. I know he’s ready for it. He’s been in the system a long time.”

Prescott spoke about his new head coach being ready for the moment.

“He was a big part in the on-game process, which call was being made,” Prescott explained. “I was on the headsets the latter part of the year [after being injured], so I heard all of that. Very professional guy who is ready and deserves every bit of this opportunity.”

Prescott even gave his demands for where the team needs to get better.

“We just got to get to running the ball, being a little bit more consistent on that. Then, from there, go back and look at the numbers. I’ve always enjoyed play-action pass or just being able to get back to that, but you’ve got to start with the run game, and when you have that, the rest of the offense can open up.”

It’s shocking that a quarterback would be so focused on the running game, but Prescott is clearly prioritizing winning over stats at this point in his career.