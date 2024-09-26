Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Dak Prescott became the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, the division rivalry between the Cowboys and the New York Giants hasn’t been much of a rivalry.

As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk points out, Dak Prescott has now won 12 consecutive games against the New York Giants, and he’s looking to join a particularly elite group during Thursday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.

“Prescott has won his last 12 games against the Giants, and if the Cowboys beat the Giants again to make it 13 in a row, he’ll join a small group in NFL history,” Smith wrote for Pro Football Talk.

“Only three quarterbacks have ever won 13 or more consecutive games against the same opponent: Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese won 17 consecutive starts against the Bills from 1968 to 1979, 49ers quarterback Steve Young won 13 consecutive starts against the Rams from 1987 to 1998, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won 13 consecutive starts against the Bills from 2003 to 2010.”

The last and only time Prescott lost to the Giants was during his first career start during his rookie season back in 2016.

We’ll have to see whether or not Prescott can extend this insane streak against the Giants this week.

If he does lead the Cowboys to victory on Thursday night, he’ll have plenty more chances to extend this streak and further cement himself into NFL history.

[Pro Football Talk]