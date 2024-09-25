Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are doing anything they can to get their season back on track.

As usual, Dallas isn’t settling for anything less than a Super Bowl, which makes this season’s 1-2 start especially frustrating. From top to bottom, the organization is doing whatever it takes to get things turned around, and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott knows that it starts with him.

After their latest loss, Prescott told doubters to “Jump off if you want.” The quarterback recently received a massive contract extension, and it’s clear he plans on living up to it.

The next chance for Prescott and the Cowboys to get back in the win column is Thursday night against the New York Giants, and it seems Prescott is more focused on beating his division rival than ever before.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Prescott is refraining from speaking with the media before Thursday’s game.

This is strange for the veteran quarterback, who typically speaks with the media before every game.

“Dak Prescott usually talks to reporters the week before a game,” Machota said on Twitter. “Can’t remember the last time he hasn’t. But nothing on this short week.”

It’ll ease the minds of nervous fans knowing that their franchise quarterback’s focus is solely on the task at hand and that he’s not worried about making headlines.

There isn’t a lot left to say anyway, if the Cowboys lose again on Thursday there will be uncomfortable conversations about people’s job security.

[Jon Machota]