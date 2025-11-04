Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys faced off with the Arizona Cardinals in Dallas on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals, who entered the game at 2-5, seemed like the perfect opportunity for Arizona to get back to .500. Instead, a 27-17 loss dropped Dallas to 3-5-1 on the campaign.

Even the offense, which had been the silver lining in what has been a disappointing season to this point, struggled in the game, putting the ball on the turf via fumble multiple times.

“Disappointing,” franchise quarterback Dak Prescott said of the team’s showing after the game, per the Cowboys’ official website. “It’s very frustrating — knowing that you’re better than that, and going out there, not putting on a performance that’s close to your standard, or even the expectations, or what you thought you could do and expected to do.”

Help might be coming, as team owner and general manager Jerry Jones hinted at having a trade in the works that will be finalized ahead of Tuesday’s 4:oo pm Eastern time deadline.

“Yeah, I mean, especially if it’s a big value guy, a guy that’s gonna come in and make a difference and have an immediate impact,” Prescott said. “You can do so much good being a part of one of those [trades]. I forget how many years ago it was, but it was Amari Cooper, right? Signing him during the bye week, or going into the bye weekend, we were able to get something going a few weeks later.

“I knew we lost that first week we had him on Monday night, but we ended up getting it back rolling and put a streak together, and that’s what this league is about. It’s about creating streaks — win streaks, getting hot, and putting yourself in a better position than you were, or you are at this moment.”

Prescott believes Dallas can still turn things around, but knows a run has to come sooner, rather than later.