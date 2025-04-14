Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the Dallas Cowboys logo at midfield during an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get things back on track after what was a complete failure of a season in 2024 by organizational standards. Despite signing offensive stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to massive contract extensions in the offseason, the Cowboys failed to make the playoffs.

A lot of the Cowboys’ struggles last season can be attributed to the star players at the top of the team’s payroll being decimated by injuries. Prescott’s season was cut short by a severe hamstring injury.

Now, there’s an update on Prescott’s injury, although it isn’t exactly a positive one.

“More than five months later, Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury hasn’t fully healed. Which makes it far more severe than the usual hamstring injury,” reported Pro Football Talk on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Hmm so maybe Milton is worth a little more now considering he will be a starting QB with Dak out,” one fan wrote on Twitter, referencing Joe Milton, the young quarterback the Cowboys traded for earlier this offseason.

“Dak & Cousins have had similar careers. Masters of getting paid with little playoff success,” added another fan.

“Spoken like someone that has never experienced a torn hamstring. Can take up to a year,” one person wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Prescott is ready by Week One of the 2025 season.