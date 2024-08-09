Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Star quarterback Dak Prescott was not at practice for the Dallas Cowboys, sparking speculation that it could be due to his current ongoing contract negotiations with the team. As it turns out, his absence from practice wasn’t due to his contract status, but due to some injury concerns.

According to a report from Todd Archer of ESPN on social media, Dak Prescott was held out of Friday’s practice for “precautionary reasons” due to “ankle soreness” and is also not expected to play in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

“According to the team, Dak Prescott is being held out of practice Friday for precautionary reasons because of ankle soreness following the joint practice with the Rams on Thursday. Cowboys have a light workout today and he is likely to not play Sunday’s preseason game vs. Rams,” Archer said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

According to the team, Dak Prescott is being held out of practice Friday for precautionary reasons because of ankle soreness following the joint practice with the Rams on Thursday. Cowboys have a light workout today and he is likely to not play Sunday’s preseason game vs. Rams. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 9, 2024

It’s also worth noting that Prescott was photographed wearing a walking boot a few weeks ago, though he and the team downplayed it.

While the injury is said to be minor, this news still did elicit quite a few reactions on social media.

He was in a boot not long ago. Now this. Slowly but surely this is becoming…something. Or its contract related https://t.co/HOTckAUzGv — Edwin Porras, DPT (@FBInjuryDoc) August 9, 2024

Cowboys are low key a mess this preseason https://t.co/VBjHfJaWVG — UnderDogFantasyBets (@UDFantasyBets) August 9, 2024

They can say what they want, I don't like that https://t.co/vEh4Zn7fQi — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) August 9, 2024

He wasn’t playing in the preseason anyway. But yeah, not good news for Dak’s contract negotiations that’s for sure. https://t.co/RuNAm2iihS — The Cowboy Regg ✭ (@Irish_Cowboy88) August 9, 2024

Yeah their season over before it starts https://t.co/NgPUnX6W4H — . (@EnzoTheBaker_) August 9, 2024

Prescott is currently headed into the final year of his contract with the team. Unless he signs a new deal, he is set to become a free agent following the season.

[Todd Archer]