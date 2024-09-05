Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it’s with the Dallas Cowboys or another team, star quarterback Dak Prescott is due for a pretty massive contract as he enters the final year of his current deal with the Cowboys. But he recently made it pretty clear that money is not his ultimate goal.

During a recent press conference, Dak Prescott claimed that he has “never played the game for money” amid his contract talks with the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’ve never played the game for [money],” Prescott said according to Pro Football Talk. “I play the game for the pure love, for the guys in that locker room. This game has always brought me something that not a lot of things in life do. That’s the type of peace it does, being out there between the lines with people you share a brotherhood with. There is something special about this game of football, and we’re just blessed that money comes with it, and I’m in the position I’m in that we can be having these conversations, but that doesn’t motivate me.”

Prescott is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season unless he signs a new deal with the Cowboys before that point. Either way, he is set to make a lot of money, whether that’s what motivates him or not.

[Pro Football Talk]