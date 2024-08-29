Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott is heading into the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. And while he claims he does not personally care whether or not he signs a new deal with the team before the start of the season, he does seem to think it would send some sort of message if the two sides do not reach a deal before the season.

During a recent press conference, Dak Prescott sent a pretty clear message to the Dallas Cowboys about his contract situation as he suggested that he thinks it would be a big deal in terms of how their relationship is perceived.

“I think it says a lot if it is or isn’t [done],” Prescott said according to Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “But that doesn’t really matter to me, to be honest with you.”

Prescott was asked what it says if the contract is not done before the start of the season.

“Just how people feel,” Prescott responded.

Prescott was then asked, “What people?” to which he smiled and simply said “I don’t know.”

While it sounds like Prescott won’t rule out a return to the Cowboys even if a deal isn’t done before the season begins, he thinks it would speak volumes.

