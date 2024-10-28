Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are wasting away.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and he’s taking ownership of his massive role in the team’s failures. Prescott was asked what he needed to do better, and he was blunt in his response.

“Not turn the ball over, period,” Prescott said, per Pro Football Talk.

Prescott elaborated on what the team needs from him.

“I don’t have to be perfect, but I damn sure can’t be having the turnovers,” Prescott said.

“I’ve just got to eat that, take that sack. The second one was as boneheaded of an interception as I feel like I’ve had. Trying to make a play, too much confidence in myself right there. Should’ve just thrown it away.

Wish I would’ve put more heat on it so it would’ve been to CeeDee or out of bounds. That one hurts, starting off the third quarter that way, allowed them to get a touchdown there, you look at the end at the score, a touchdown’s the difference. Once again, we put ourselves behind on the turnover battle, and that’s on me. We can’t have that if we’re playing to win games, and I’ve got to clean that up. Period.”

Prescott has now tallied eight interceptions in only seven games so far this season, putting him on pace to set a career-high in the category. This certainly isn’t what the Cowboys had in mind when they signed him to a massive extension.

