Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks during training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones has been at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys since his $150 million purchase in 1989.

Jones has a much more vocal and public role with the Cowboys than the typical NFL owner, and as a result, the public and media are often afforded insights into operations that aren’t available from most teams.

As recently as last week Jerry was broadcasting some of his major plans surrounding the team, and the plans were reinforced and hinted at by the team’s COO Stephen Jones, and head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys organization has presented a more-or-less united front that the team would be static at the trade deadline, with Jerry saying as recently as last week there’d be “no move.” Things might’ve changed, and now Jerry is hinting that the team may be sellers at the deadline.

“If you see us moving in any way by chance during this trade deadline, trading somebody, that would be because we are going in a different direction with defense/offense, we are going in different directions than we did with (former defensive coordinator Dan) Quinn and so the same skill, the same player might not work as well in what we want to do with (present coordinator Mike) Zimmer,” Jerry said, via 105.3 The Fan.

If they’re looking to move on from players that don’t fit their desired defense then it’s likely the Cowboys are looking to be “sellers” at the deadline. This could also be the start of a clean sweep-through of the franchise that may look to clean house if the season doesn’t end well.

The Cowboys are currently 3-3, so there’s still time to see what the team is capable of before making any drastic moves, but the clock is ticking.

Dallas’ next game is against the San Francisco 49ers, and a loss could have massive ramifications.

