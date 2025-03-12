Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have been under intense scrutiny as of late, in what many fans and pundits have deemed as a quiet offseason. Dallas missed the playoffs last season, and fans are eager for the team to have an aggressive offseason to make sure next season doesn’t end similarly.

For the most part, the Cowboys have been content to sit back while moves are made around them. However, on Wednesday, Dallas showed the league that they don’t plan on staying pat forever.

“Full trade: The #Bills will receive fifth- and future seventh-round picks from the #Cowboys for Kaiir Elam and a sixth-rounder, per source,” reported NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Dallas has built some sneaky depth in their cornerback group now. Trevon Diggs (rumors are he’s moving) DaRon Bland Andrew Booth Jr Kaiir Elam Troy Pride Jr Sneaky, sneaky group,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I like Elam a lot coming out but is this not a bit on an overpay with where he’s at in his career?” one fan added.

“The Cowboys are really that bad at team building,” someone else wrote.

“The fact we found someone to actually trade for this guy is hilarious! Cowboys gonna cowboy,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what other moves the Cowboys make.