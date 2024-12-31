Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Things have not gone according to plan for the Dallas Cowboys this season. The Cowboys entered the season after a busy offseason that saw them sign star players Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to massive contract extensions.

Dallas also reunited with star running back Ezekiel Elliott after he spent time with the New England Patriots. However, in a year in which injuries derailed the Cowboys Super Bowl aspirations, they’ve decided to cut ties with one of their most beloved players.

“I’m told the (Cowboys) are releasing RB Ezekiel Elliott, per source. I’m also told Elliott requested his release,” reported sports journalist Josina Anderson on Tuesday.

Breaking: I’m told the #Cowboys are releasing RB Ezekiel Elliott, per source. I’m also told Elliott requested his release.@BovadaOfficial pic.twitter.com/y09ZdUX6er — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 31, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Jones said they were saving him…we just didn’t know it was for another team,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“McCarthy ruined him. Ever since he took over in 2020, Zeke wasn’t the same,” another fan added.

“Does Ezekiel Elliot think some playoff team is gonna pick him up or something,” one fan wanted to know.

“Remember all the cowboy people who have lots of twitter followers and YouTube shows and claim to be analyst said he would fix our running problem? Lol stop following those clowns,” added one fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Elliot signs with a playoff team before the season ends.