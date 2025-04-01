Syndication: USA TODAY

The Dallas Cowboys’; 2024 season was a massive disappointment, with the team failing to make the playoffs despite offering two of their stars, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, massive contract extensions in the offseason.

However, a lot of the Cowboys’ struggles last season can be attributed to injuries, which caused both Lamb and Prescott to shut things down before the season close.

Knowing that, it appears Dallas is expecting its injury luck to improve in the 2025 season and is comfortable shelling out big again to keep one of its star players in town for the foreseeable future.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Cowboys have offered star pass rusher Micah Parsons the largest non-quarterback deal in NFL history.

Parsons and Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones have agreed on the deal, however, there are still some things that need to be ironed out. Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, was not involved in the contract talks, and Parsons is unwilling to sing without Mulugheta’s approval.

Per Pro Football Talk’s sources, Mulugheta and the Cowboys have not been in communication since the NFL scouting combine.

Stephen Jones, the Cowboys executive vice president, defended the team’s unconventional method of engaging in contract talks directly with players rather than going through agents.

“We talk to agents all the time,” Jones said, via PFT. “Dak [Prescott] was one of those guys who wanted us when it was business, to talk to his agent. We had Zack Martin. We’ve had Jason Witten. We’ve had Tony Romo.

“We’ve had DeMarcus Lawrence like to come up and talk about their business, and certainly, we’ve got an open door policy when it comes to that, but we also have respect for our representatives. But Micah likes to talk about his business.”