Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are having one of the more disappointing off-seasons in the NFL judging from their fans’ reactions to their moves, or lack thereof, this offseason. After being decimated by injuries, Dallas missed the playoffs, which many expected would lead to the franchise going to great lengths this offseason to make sure it reached the postseason this year.

Instead, Dallas has elected to add depth rather than make a flashy free-agent signing on the open market. To frustrate fans more, it was reported on Wednesday, it was reported that the fans were losing two fan favorites in free agency.

“Breaking: #Cowboys four-time Pro Bowl DE DeMarcus Lawrence has reached agreement on a deal with the #Seahawks, per his agency,” FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported.

As if that massive loss wasn’t enough, Cowboys fans got even more tough news on Wednesday.

“The #Panthers have agreed to a 1-year deal with RB Rico Dowdle, per league source,” reported Carolina Panthers reporter Mike Kaye.

Fans reacted to the losses on social media.

“In a weak RB room, he made sure to stand out in Dallas. Good pick up for the Panthers,” one fan wrote on Twitter of Dowdle’s departure to Carolina.

“Jerry you will be remembered as the most annoying useless billionaire in the history of the universe,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Dallas’ roster is strong enough to turn things around under a first-year head coach next season.