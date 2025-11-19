Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts after making a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys are currently sitting just outside the NFC playoff picture. Monday’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders was a must-win to keep Dallas’ playoff hopes alive, and the Cowboys delivered massively.

The defense had arguably its best performance of the season, and the offense exploded thanks to the connection between quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver George Pickens, who made nine receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones couldn’t believe what he’d just witnessed.

“Pickens was — I’ve never seen a performance like that. It was poetic the way that he was making those moves out there. It was like he was in an opera or something out there. A ballet,” Jones said, according to Pro Football Talk.

Pickens is scheduled to become a free agent after this season, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear that he wants to keep the talented wideout beyond this year.

“Sign me up. I mean, what do you say?” Schottenheimer said Tuesday, per Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “Those two guys [Pickens and CeeDee Lamb], I just love their relationship, man. I love the firepower that they give us. That’s one of those games where you never know which one it’s going to be. Some games it’s both of them. Some games it’s one of them, and again, like I said, I pinch myself at times.

“Because when you’re talking about you’re Dak [Prescott] or the play caller, like myself, you’re like, ‘OK, if we do this, which way do I throw it to? I like that matchup, but wow, that one is pretty good, too.’ That’s real.

It’ll be interesting to see how Dallas finishes the season and what the future holds for Pickens.