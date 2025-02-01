Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys famously passed on one former player, Colorado head coach and Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, for their head coaching vacancy. But still, one former Cowboy may be joining their coaching staff as the head into 2025.

Several former Cowboys players including Kellen Moore, Deion Sanders, and even Jason Witten found themselves in numerous coaching searches throughout the offseason.

Instead, the Cowboys are looking at potentially bringing back a much less popular name to potentially fill their vacancy for a new running backs coach.

According to Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr., former Cowboys running back Tashard Choice is one of two candidates that the organization is narrowing in on to fill the vacancy.

Per source, the Cowboys are choosing between Tashard Choice and Derrick Foster for running backs coach. Foster coached running backs for the Saints last year and previously coached running backs for the Chargers — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 1, 2025

Choice played for the Cowboys for four seasons from 2008 to 2011 and later served as an intern with the Cowboys in 2016. So while he may not have all that much familiarity with new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, he is familiar with the organizations and the expectations that come along with being a Dallas Cowboy.

On paper, it may seem like a running backs coach may not be all that consequential in the success of the team next season. But heading into 2025, the organization does want to feature the running back position quite heavily.

Earlier this week, Stephen Jones, the director of player personnel for the Cowboys, spoke candidly that he wants to bring in an offensive coordinator who has a focus to run the football.

The Cowboys did come to a decision on their offensive coordinator vacancy. Perhaps not surprisingly, the role was given to an offensive-line minded coach, former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams.

If Choice lands the new running backs coach job, he will work closely with Adams to ensure that the Cowboys running game looks much better than it was this past season.

Choice has been the running backs coach at the University of Texas since 2022 and has worked closely alongside some great players who thrived at the next level like Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Brooks. So he clearly has the backclass that makes him worthy of this new position in Dallas.