The Dallas Cowboys made waves around the NFL on Monday when the organization and head coach Mike McCarthy decided to mutually part ways. Throughout the season Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones reaffirmed his support for McCarthy, and the team even prevented him from taking interviews with other organizations.

Nevertheless, the two sides were unable to reach a deal and are letting McCarthy’s contract expire on Tuesday. Now, Dallas is beginning the process of searching for its next head coach, and one name has already emerged as a top candidate, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Sources: (Cowboys) owner Jerry Jones has spoken with Colorado HC Deion Sanders about the team’s head coaching vacancy, and discussions are expected to continue regarding the possibility of him becoming the next head coach in Dallas.

Coach Prime is considered a top candidate, though the Cowboys plan to interview other candidates as part of the process, per team sources,” reported FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz on Monday night.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“nothing against prime but I don’t think we would be a good coach in the NFL,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Cowboys would have to give up too much assets to get Shedeur at pick 1 or 2 which is the only way to get Deion ! On top of that they would owe dak a crazy amount of money even if they trade him and for the now or the future,” one fan added.

“This lowkey might be a good move… Dak hasn’t proven anything but a first round exit and they can finally build around Ceedee and that defense,” added another fan.

“With all due respect, Deion would be a fool to accept this job when he got it sweet at Colorado,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if Sanders returns to the Cowboys organization, this time as the head coach.