The Dallas Cowboys will add a notable name to their coaching staff.

New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer intends to hire Ken Dorsey to his staff.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the news on the new Cowboys hire.

“The Cowboys are working to hire former Bills and Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey,” Garafolo said on X, citing his report with colleague Ian Rapoport.

Dorsey worked for the Cleveland Browns this past season as their offensive coordinator after two seasons with the Buffalo Bills as their OC. Dorsey worked alongside 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen in Buffalo dating back to 2019, when he was the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Dorsey gained fame in the football sphere first in college. He was the quarterback of the heralded 2001 Miami Hurricanes team, one of the greatest college football teams of all time. He had a short-lived NFL career before he dove into the coaching profession.

It’s unclear right now what position the Cowboys are hiring Dorsey to on their staff.

Time will tell to see if this recipe for Dallas is the one the Cowboys need to finally get over the hump.