The Dallas Cowboys are targeting Deion Sanders to be their next head coach. After the team parted ways on Monday with head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys are pivoting in a new direction.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Monday night that owner Jerry Jones has discussed the vacant head coaching job with the Colorado head coach. Schultz also adds discussions will continue on.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken with Colorado HC Deion Sanders about the team’s head coaching vacancy,” Schultz wrote on Bluesky.

Sanders worked his way up the coaching ranks from Jackson State to Colorado over the past few seasons. After a dismal first year in 2023, Colorado came within a few eyelashes of competing for a Big 12 Championship this season. Sanders presided over Heisman winner Travis Hunter and potential top pick Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, a top-flight quarterback.

Sanders, of course, played for the Cowboys during his NFL career. After he played for the San Francisco 49ers in 1994 and led them to a Super Bowl, beating the Cowboys along the way, Jones signed Sanders to a huge free agent deal. Deion then went on to help the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXX over the Pittsburgh Steelers that ensuing season.

Deion is one of the most famous and recognizable former Dallas stars. The Hall of Famer certainly knows what it takes to succeed under that immense pressure. Time will tell to see if the Cowboys hire Deion after all. But there were plenty of reactions to the potential deal.

