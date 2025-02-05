Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This past season, the Dallas Cowboys offense held them back in a major way. But one area where the Cowboys have held a distinct advantage is the special teams. And that doesn’t sound like it will change anytime soon.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has been among the best kickers in all of football over the course of his two-year tenure with the organization, making 89.4 percent of his field goals in his career.

Aubrey has displayed not only accuracy but a massive leg that truly puts the Cowboys in a position to score just about every time they get into the opposing team’s territory, making 82 percent of kicks on attempts over 50 yards.

The 2025 season will mark Aubrey’s last under contract with the Cowboys. But on Tuesday, Aubrey discussed his intention of signing an extension with the Cowboys should the Cowboys be interested in meeting his salary demands.

“I’m eligible for an extension so it’s up to my agent to go up to the Cowboys and see if there’s any interest in signing it there early,” Aubrey said Tuesday, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “If an extension comes, then an extension comes. If not, I’m still making ten times what I was making working code [prior to football], so I’m pretty happy.”

Currently, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has the honor of being on the biggest contract of any kicker in NFL history, making $25.6 million over four years.

But Aubrey has done everything in his power to set himself up in a position to potentially set himself up to be paid perhaps more than any kicker in NFL history.

It will be on the Cowboys to determine whether Aubrey is worth this kind of contract or potentially even more based on how steady he has been as a kicker.

Notably, the Cowboys organization had its fair share of kicking disasters prior to Aubrey coming into town. So it would certainly make sense for the Cowboys to want to avoid having an unreliable kicker moving forward.

Only time will tell whether the Cowboys organization wants to pay Aubrey what he is clearly worth. But it sure seems like Aubrey at least has an interest in avoiding free agency with a contract extension to remain the kicker in Dallas.