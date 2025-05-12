Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys left their fans stunned after they made the aggressive move to trade 2026 draft capital to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for former Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

However, now the Cowboys will have to determine the pecking order of their receiving corps. Throughout his time with the Steelers, Pickens was the primary target for his quarterbacks.

Now, Pickens will be sharing his targets with one of the best receivers in the sport, CeeDee Lamb, with whom Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has already built a rapport.

Now, Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones is elaborating on just how the organization views Pickens and the role he’ll have within the offense.

“He’s just a dynamic receiver,” Jones said, according to Pro Football Talk. “Everybody says we’re looking for a two. I mean, George can be a one. He’s got that type of talent.

“He’s got unbelievable ball-tracking ability. He’s got plenty of juice and he’s a fiery competitor. And we love that, he plays with an edge, and we think he’d be a good fit for our team.”

Another factor hanging over the situation is Pickens’ contract situation, as he is entering the last season of his rookie deal. Pickens has stated that he isn’t looking to sign an extension at the moment and is focused on building the right culture within his new organization.

“I’m kinda where my feet are right now, to be honest,” Pickens said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I’m not really thinking about contract talks. I’m just glad to be with the Cowboys right now, trying to build a winning culture.”