Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos and standout wide receiver Courtland Sutton came to terms on a four-year deal worth $92 million on Monday. It’s by no means a number to turn your nose up at, but still, a receiver of Sutton’s caliber could easily have demanded more.

“It wasn’t about me,” Sutton told the Denver Post’s Sean Keeler on Tuesday. “At the end of the day, yes, we work in a business of compensation. (There’s) talent in that locker room, guys that are coming up, that are trying to get their second contract.

“I was blessed to be able to get my third. They put the work in just the same way as I have. And some of those guys have more accolades than I have when it comes to the NFL side of things … and to be able to sign the deal that we did, it gives us a chance to keep those guys around.”

Sutton is well aware of the sacrifice he made in signing his third contract, which may be his last massive contract in the league.

“The deal that we wound up signing is a great deal, and it was very beneficial to myself,” he said. “And it gives us a chance to be able to keep a lot of really good players around on this team and for years to come.”

Sutton also revealed that his young quarterback, Bo Nix, had his side throughout negotiations with the franchise, something that really stuck with him.

“He never pressured me in a bad way,” Sutton said. “And that’s the one thing I respected whenever he and I had conversations — he always was right there with me.

“But he knew that I wanted to be here at the end of the day. He knew that this was home. He knew I would do whatever I possibly could to be able to stay here. And make sure that everyone else gets what they deserve as well.”