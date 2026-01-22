Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will face the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship, but will have to do so without their starting quarterback, as Bo Nix went down with a playoff-ending ankle injury in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos will be turning to Jarrett Stidham in the conference title game, but the team’s top wide receiver is letting us know we shouldn’t expect Denver’s offensive production to fall off a cliff.

“I know Jarrett very well,” wide receiver Courtland Sutton said on Wednesday, according to Pro Football Talk. “Been able to spend a lot of time with him in terms of OTAs, training camps, preseason, and getting some reps with him throughout the week — whatever it may be.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Jarrett will be ready to go play. If there is a guy that prepares as well as Bo, it’s him. He goes in and knows the entire playbook. He knows everything that needs to be done for us to go out there and have success.”

Sutton acknowledged that the team feels for Nix, but that the expectation is still to take care of business against the New England Patriots on Sunday

“You are sad, then you have to realize that we still have a job to do,” Sutton said. “You know that the guys that are going to be out there are qualified to go out there and do what they need to do.

“Jarrett is qualified. He’s had success in the NFL and going out and playing games. He’s a very talented guy in terms of football IQ and just football ability. We’re just looking forward to going out there and having a great week of preparation. We had a great day of practice today and we will go in there and watch get film and continue to excel at the little details of the things we can be better at so we can be at our best for him and for each other.”

Stidham hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2023, but he’ll have all of Denver on his shoulders come Sunday.