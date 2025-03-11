Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders made a lot of noise in the 2024 NFL season. Washington made the playoffs for the first time in over a decade and then made the NFC Championship for the first time in over thirty years. On the heels of that momentum, the Commanders struck on Monday.

Washington traded for five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil, a seismic move in the NFL that sends one of the AFC’s best tackles to the NFC.

The Commanders are clearly trying to make good on all that positive momentum with this blockbuster trade.

“The Texans are trading Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini posted on Bluesky.

The Texans are trading Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders, per source. Washington receives:

LT Laremy Tunsil

2025 4th Houston receives:

2025 3rd

2025 7th

2026 2nd

2026 4th [image or embed] — Dianna Russini (@diannarussini.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 3:07 PM

The Commanders parted ways with four draft picks, two in 2025 and two in 2026, in exchange for Tunsil and a 2025 fourth rounder.

Tunsil is now on his third NFL team after starting his career with the Dolphins and Texans. The five-time Pro Bowler has never earned All-Pro status, but the 30-year-old tackle still has time to attain those honors.

Washington made the NFL Playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season. Then they went on to make their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991. The franchise went over thirty years without making a deep playoff run after being regarded as one of the worst franchises in sports.

But the wheels are spinning now and a turnaround is in the works. After a successful 2024, Washington hopes to capitalize and make good on what could be an even better 2025 season.

Watch out for Washington.