The Washington Commanders come into the 2024-25 NFL season with hopes that LSU standout Jayden Daniels can become the quarterback of the future. But on Wednesday, the organization sured up the depth behind their rookie quarterback.

Currently, the Commanders have four quarterbacks on their roster, consisting of Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel, and Sam Hartmann. However, Hartmann is currently dealing with a shoulder that is expected to hold him out of the team’s second preseason game. So the organization is bringing in yet another option that could see some time due to Hartmann’s absence.

On Wednesday, the organization signed veteran quarterback Trace McSorley, according to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan. In a subsequent move, the organization will be releasing offensive lineman Mason Brooks.

McSorley has played sparingly in the NFL throughout his career, starting just one game for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. Last season, he bounced around a number of practice squad’s, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and the Chicago Bears.

Will this move end up being all that significant for the Commanders? Probably not, but this does present an opportunity for McSorley to potentially prove himself and potentially beat out one of the quarterbacks on the Commanders roster and potentially earn a roster spot.

McSorley actually may have somewhat of a leg-up on the rest of his competition on the Commanders roster for the upcoming game, as he does have experience in Kliff Kinsgbury’s offense in the past from their time together in Arizona.

