Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022 when the now-Washington Commanders settled on their team name after previously being called the Washington Football Team briefly, the organization received criticism from critics who didn’t exactly think the name would stick. But now, it seems like the organization will be moving forward with the Commanders name.

The original Commanders name was settled upon by the previous owner Dan Snyder. Now, Josh Harris and the rest of his ownership group are in town.

The popular theory was that Harris and the rest of his ownership group could potentially look at changing the name to create a new vision that distances himself from the past ownership regime.

However, Harris has been able to turn around the Commanders organization without changing the team name.

Selecting Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has completely shifted the trajectory of the Commanders organization, leading the organization to the NFC Championship Game this season.

While the Commanders fell short against the far more experienced Philadelphia Eagles to fall short of a Super Bowl appearance, it seems quite clear that the organization is no longer the laughing stock of the NFL as they were when Snyder was the owner of the team.

With this in mind, Josh Harris is now taking pride in the Commanders name that he has helped turn around.

In his end-of-season press conference on Monday, Josh Harris made it clear that he will not be changing the name of the organization.

“I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff. We’re going with that,” Harris said.

It obviously remains to be seen how the Commanders build off of their first truly great season in the past three decades. But the future is clearly quite bright in Washington, which is likely why Harris is now proud of his team’s name.