Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu is not shy about sharing his stance on the controversial “tush push” play that the Philadelphia Eagles have perfected.

Luvu’s stance shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, either, considering he was penalized on three straight possessions in the NFC Championship game between the Commanders and Eagles for jumping over the line of scrimmage early to try and stop the seemingly unstoppable play from putting a touchdown on the board for Philadelphia.

Luvu recently appeared on Good Morning Football on NFL Network, and didn’t mince words when sharing his position on the play.

“My personal opinion? I think they should ban it,” Luvu said, according to ESPN. “But I know the argument’s going to be about, ‘Hey, you guys have to stop it. Don’t get us in short yardage,’ and whatnot.

“But it’s kind of like a cheapo play. … That’s pretty much a scrum in rugby. That’s how I kind of look at it. And we’ve got to have a scrum, too, on the other side. And the scrum is, we have a cadence where we all go at once.

“It’s not like you hard count and this and that, where now you’re getting us — or myself — jumping over the pile thinking that you’re going to snap the ball. That’s just my own personal opinion, and I’m going to leave it at that.”

The Eagles, for obvious reasons, are adamantly pushing back on any potential ban.

“There’s no data that shows it isn’t a very safe play, or else we wouldn’t be pushing the tush push,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said about any potential safety concerns surrounding the play.

It’ll be interesting to see which side gets its way when the legislation for next season is final.