Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders entered this season with the highest of expectations after Jayden Daniels led the team to the NFC Championship last year in his rookie season. This season began with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, but things have not gone according to plan.

From the beginning of the season, the Commanders have dealt with injury after injury to star players, including Daniels, who recently suffered a gruesome-looking elbow injury. As frustrating as things have been on offense for the Commanders, their defense hasn’t exactly been lights out either.

After getting blown out at home by the Detroit Lions, who had their best offensive showing of the season, head coach Dan Quinn forced defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. to step down from his role as the defensive play caller, and is taking the responsibilities upon himself.

“Dan Quinn said he’s taking over as defensive coordinator,” reported ESPN’s Nicki Jhabvala on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“About time,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“He should be like Mike Tomlin, run the defense but never say out loud that you do so you always have the DC to hang blame on,” someone else added.

“It’s so sad and frustrating to watch other teams defenses swarm to the ball carrier. Never see that with Washington over the years. Even when fairly healthy. Also the peanut Tillman punch the ball out stuff. I see it every Sunday but neverrrrrr from our team,” another Commanders’ fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if the defense improves under Quinn’s guidance.