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The NFL draft is a week away, and the buzz is already building around how things are going to shake out in the first round. Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters sat down for Washington’s pre-draft press conference ot provide some insight into the franchise’s approach.

“It’s hard to understand or figure out where everything’s gonna go,” Peters admitted, per Washington’s official website. “You hear something new every day, and nobody’s telling the truth.”

Washington only has six picks in this year’s draft, the third fewest in the league, and Peters and his staff are well aware of this limitation.