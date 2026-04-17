The NFL draft is a week away, and the buzz is already building around how things are going to shake out in the first round. Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters sat down for Washington’s pre-draft press conference ot provide some insight into the franchise’s approach.
“It’s hard to understand or figure out where everything’s gonna go,” Peters admitted, per Washington’s official website. “You hear something new every day, and nobody’s telling the truth.”
Washington only has six picks in this year’s draft, the third fewest in the league, and Peters and his staff are well aware of this limitation.
“I would say more likely than not that would happen,” Peters answered when he was asked about standing pat with the 7th overall pick rather than trading up or down. “You never know. It’ll depend on who’s on the board.”
A glaring concern for Washington last season was the defensive side, and the franchise knows a focus of this year’s draft needs to be shoring things up.”That could be anywhere on the field,” Peters said.
“There’s a lot of guys that will possibly be there at different levels of the defense, really every position, quite frankly, that can help impact us in a real positive way.”
It’ll be interesting to see how Peters and his staff act in such a critical draft for the franchise.
About Qwame Skinner
Qwame Skinner has loved both writing and sports his entire life. In addition to his sports coverage at Comeback Media, Qwame writes novels, and his debut; The First Casualty, an adult fantasy, is out now.