Going into the Week 6 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans, it was unclear whether it would be veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson starting in the AFC South showdown. But on Sunday morning, the team made their decision.

Offensively, the Colts did not miss a beat in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Flacco turned back the clock with a terrific game, throwing for 359 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

On the back of that performance, the Colts seemingly aren’t ready to move off of Flacco just yet. Despite practicing all week, Richardson is seemingly not healthy enough yet to be given back his starting job over Flacco.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Flacco will start on Sunday, with Richardson serving as the team’s No. 3 quarterback, otherwise known as the team’s “emergency quarterback”.

Sources: Joe Flacco will start for the #Colts today at Tennessee. Anthony Richardson (oblique) practiced all week and will serve as the emergency No. 3 QB. He could play if needed. But they want to give him another week. So, Flacco gets the ball again. pic.twitter.com/BxlRboHdLh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2024

Flacco has provided a much-needed boost to the Colts offense since taking over amidst Richardson’s injury. So much so that some Colts fans seemingly believe that Flacco may give the team the best chance to win even when Richardson is healthy.

Could there potentially be a quarterback controversy in Indianapolis if Flacco performs well again in Week 6? Only time will tell, but Flacco will indeed get at least one more chance to show what he can do.

