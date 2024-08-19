Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

After 14 seasons in the NFL, veteran quarterback Colt McCoy has officially announced his retirement from the league.

On Monday morning, the long-time NFL quarterback announced that he is walking away from the game as a player and will now be taking up a new challenge related to the sport as he has decided to join NBC as a Big Ten analyst this upcoming season.

McCoy was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft after winning the Maxwell Award, the

Davey O’Brien Award, the Walter Camp Award, and several other Player of the Year awards with the Texas Longhorns at the college level.

After three seasons with the Browns, McCoy played one season with the San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Washington Commanders where he spent five seasons from 2014 to 2019. After his time in Washington, McCoy then spent one season with the New York Giants before finishing his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

McCoy, who made his last appearance in the NFL during the 2022 season, appeared in 56 games throughout his 14-year NFL career, starting 36 of them. As he now heads into retirement, he finishes his career with an 11–25 record as a starter in the NFL.

