KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) makes a catch against Oregon defensive back Kobe Savage (5) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is one of the top tight ends in this year’s NFL Draft. But Loveland is dealing with a right shoulder injury that could cause teams to give pause to drafting him.

The talented Wolverines tight end is one of the best pass catchers in this year’s Draft. But that shoulder injury was clear to everyone after he attended the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

But in a turn of fortune, it seems like Loveland is on the right path.

Pro Football Talk wrote, “Loveland had surgery at the end of January after playing through the injury during his final season with the Wolverines and he was wearing a sling during his media session at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday. Loveland said that he’s on path to be cleared to do some work during OTAs this spring and be cleared for a full workload at training camp.”

So it sounds like teams don’t need to fear: The Michigan tight end is going to be clear for takeoff.

Loveland led a productive career at the University of Michigan. He helped the Wolverines win a National Championship during the 2023 season and finished on the All-Big Ten First Team. Loveland earned Second Team All-American honors in the 2024 season and also landed on the All-Big Ten Second team.

Loveland finished his collegiate career with 117 receptions, 1,466 yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns. He posted a career-high five in the 2024 season after putting up four the year before.

For the last two years, scouts have loved what they’ve seen from Loveland, and many have thought him to be one of the best tight ends in the upcoming NFL Draft. It sounds like, despite being banged up, Loveland will be ready to contribute immediately for whoever drafts him.