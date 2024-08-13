Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Former San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season after he was unable to find a new team following his protests during the national anthem. But it sounds like he has not given up his fight to try to return to the league.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Colin Kaepernick was asked whether or not he was still pursuing a career in the NFL, and he announced that he is indeed continuing to train with that goal in mind.

“We’re still training, still pushing,” Kaepernick told Sky Sports. “So hopefully. We’ve just got to get one of these team owners to open up.”

Kaepernick made it clear that it would be “a major moment” for him if he was signed by a team and was able to re-enter the NFL.

“I mean, it’s something I’ve trained my whole life for,” Kaepernick said. “So to be able to step back on the field would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. Also, I think it’s something that I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship.”

Kaepernick accused NFL owners of blackballing him from the NFL after he went unsigned following his protests. That case has since been settled outside of court, and Kaepernick has since had multiple NFL tryouts, but none has led to a signing.

[Sky Sports]